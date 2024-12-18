Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2024.

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2024.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd surged 6.56% to Rs 3702 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1220 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd soared 6.15% to Rs 983.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30951 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd spiked 4.81% to Rs 5353. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1793 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd gained 3.81% to Rs 1114.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16485 shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose 3.71% to Rs 2547.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10337 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News