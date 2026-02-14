Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 31.95 croreNet loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.9530.53 5 OPM %7.4510.42 -PBDT1.482.33 -36 PBT-0.270.72 PL NP-0.380.41 PL
