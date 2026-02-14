Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 31.95 crore

Net loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.9530.53 5 OPM %7.4510.42 -PBDT1.482.33 -36 PBT-0.270.72 PL NP-0.380.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit declines 79.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Gourmet Gateway India standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the December 2025 quarter

RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 33.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story