KPI Green Energy gains on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

KPI Green Energy added 3.71% to Rs 791.70 after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan for the development of Hybrid, Solar & Wind Power Projects in Jaisalmer (Ramgarh), Rajasthan.

The government of Rajasthan would facilitate the Organisation/company to obtain necessary permissions, clearances, etc. from concerned departments of the state as per the existing policies, rules, and regulations of the state government.

By signing this MOU, the company will demonstrate its mutual commitment to the growth of the renewable energy sector and our vision for a sustainable, clean energy future.

Additionally, KPI Green has announced January 3 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for its proposed bonus issue of equity shares. The bonus shares will be issued in the ratio of one equity share of Rs 5 face value for every two existing shares held. KPI Greens board had initially recommended the bonus issue on November 14.

K.P. Energy is primarily engaged in the development of the balance of plants of wind power projects and allied services related to them, along with the generation of electricity through its own wind power-generating assets and the operation and maintenance services of the BoP of wind power projects, primarily in India.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 19.5% to Rs 18.21 crore on 12.6% rise in net sales to Rs 127.18 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News