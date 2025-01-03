Astec Lifesciences Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd, Spencers Retail Ltd, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 January 2025.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1164.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 774 shares in the past one month.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd surged 19.80% to Rs 23.42. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd soared 14.31% to Rs 94.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15676 shares in the past one month.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd added 11.08% to Rs 44.42. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25963 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd gained 10.27% to Rs 14.07. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

