KPI Green Energy standalone net profit rises 198.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.11% to Rs 167.94 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 198.50% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.11% to Rs 167.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.31% to Rs 103.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 723.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 487.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

167.9495.36723.76487.5338.7424.4334.1231.5345.6414.96176.37120.1435.679.94140.90101.0425.858.66103.7278.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News