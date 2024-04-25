Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy standalone net profit rises 198.50% in the March 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy standalone net profit rises 198.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 76.11% to Rs 167.94 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 198.50% to Rs 25.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.11% to Rs 167.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.31% to Rs 103.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.45% to Rs 723.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 487.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales167.9495.36 76 723.76487.53 48 OPM %38.7424.43 -34.1231.53 - PBDT45.6414.96 205 176.37120.14 47 PBT35.679.94 259 140.90101.04 39 NP25.858.66 198 103.7278.39 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 46.87% in the December 2023 quarter

KP Green Engineering Limited's SME Initial Public Offering opens on Friday, March 15th, 2024, price band set at Rs 137 /- to Rs 144/- per Equity Share

KPI Green Energy signs PPA for 240MWp grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project

KPI Green Energy Q3 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the March 2024 quarter

JNK India IPO subscribed 28.07 times

Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT climbs 29% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story