Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 1229.70 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 45.39% to Rs 173.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 1229.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1212.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.99% to Rs 665.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 4901.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4848.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1229.701212.60 1 4901.904848.20 1 OPM %16.5114.50 -17.7811.39 - PBDT252.30196.70 28 1009.60627.10 61 PBT228.60161.60 41 875.80444.10 97 NP173.30119.20 45 665.00327.60 103

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

