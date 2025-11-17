Kranti Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 23.16 crore

Net profit of Kranti Industries reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 23.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.1619.2618.226.913.450.631.61-1.041.22-0.52

