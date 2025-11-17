Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 7.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 182.39 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 7.94% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 182.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.182.39170.2414.7817.0133.6337.7631.8235.8423.2925.30

