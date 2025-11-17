Weizmann consolidated net profit declines 11.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 35.88 crore

Net profit of Weizmann declined 11.56% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.8831.4411.1512.093.943.742.833.031.992.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News