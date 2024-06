Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has executed an agreement to invest Rs.1,02,00,000 by subscribing 10,20,000 equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each of Meda Institute of Podiatry.

The company through its investment in Meda Institute of Podiatry aims to set up and expand small Podiatric hospital clusters to ensure that the infrastructure meets the specific needs of podiatric care, in Hyderabad, India.

A 9 bedded hospital will be built in the first phase with a scope to expand up to 20 beds as per requirement in a 14000 sq. ft. space.

