Apple launches iPad Air with M3 at Rs 59900 onwards: Price, features, more

iPad Air with M3 is available for pre-order from March 4, with availability slated for March 12. It is offered in 11-inch and 13-inch display options and blue, purple, starlight, and space grey colour

Apple iPad Air with M3 with new Magic Keyboard
Apple iPad Air with M3 with new Magic Keyboard Photo: Apple
Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:49 PM IST
Apple has launched the iPad Air with M3 in 11-inch and 13-inch display options, starting at Rs 59,900. The M3 chip features an 8-core central processing unit (CPU) and a 9-core graphics processing unit (GPU), with support for dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. This configuration is standard across all models and variants, enabling support for Apple Intelligence, which is set to debut in India in April with support for localised English.
 
What is new in iPad Air with M3
 
The iPad Air with M3 supports the full suite of Apple Intelligence features, including those exclusive to the iPad lineup. These include:
  • Clean Up in Photos – removes distracting elements from images
  • Enhanced search – allows natural language support for finding photos and videos
  • Image Wand in Notes – converts rough sketches into polished images
  • Image Playground – generates images from text prompts
  • Revamped Siri – now integrates with ChatGPT
  • System-wide Writing Tools – improves text input across apps
The iPad Air with M3 also caters to gaming enthusiasts, offering dynamic caching alongside hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. According to Apple, it delivers up to four times faster performance than the iPad Air with M1, enhancing graphics rendering with improved lighting, reflections, and shadows for a more immersive gaming experience.

Apple has introduced a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air. The keyboard features a built-in trackpad and a 14-key function row with access to screen brightness and volume controls. It attaches magnetically, with the Smart Connector facilitating power and data transfer without Bluetooth. A machined aluminium hinge includes a USB-C connector for charging.
Apple iPad Air with M3: India pricing and availability
 
The iPad Air with M3 is available for pre-order from March 4, with sales beginning on March 12. It is offered in two display sizes and four colour finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Below are the storage variants and their pricing:
 
11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi
  • 128GB storage: Rs 59,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 69,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,09,900
11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • 128GB storage: Rs 74,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 84,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 1,04,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,24,900
13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi
  • 128GB storage: Rs 79,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,29,900
13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • 128GB storage: Rs 94,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 1,04,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 1,24,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,44,900
iPad Air with M3: Accessories and pricing
  • 11-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 26,900
  • 13-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 29,900
  • Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900
  • Apple Pencil (USB-C): Rs 7,900
Topics :Apple IncApple iPadiPadApple

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

