Apple launches iPad Air with M3 at Rs 59900 onwards: Price, features, more

Apple has launched the iPad Air with M3 in 11-inch and 13-inch display options, starting at Rs 59,900. The M3 chip features an 8-core central processing unit (CPU) and a 9-core graphics processing unit (GPU), with support for dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. This configuration is standard across all models and variants, enabling support for Apple Intelligence, which is set to debut in India in April with support for localised English.
What is new in iPad Air with M3
The iPad Air with M3 supports the full suite of Apple Intelligence features, including those exclusive to the iPad lineup. These include:
Clean Up in Photos – removes distracting elements from images
Enhanced search – allows natural language support for finding photos and videos
Image Wand in Notes – converts rough sketches into polished images
Image Playground – generates images from text prompts
Revamped Siri – now integrates with ChatGPT
System-wide Writing Tools – improves text input across apps
The iPad Air with M3 also caters to gaming enthusiasts, offering dynamic caching alongside hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. According to Apple, it delivers up to four times faster performance than the iPad Air with M1, enhancing graphics rendering with improved lighting, reflections, and shadows for a more immersive gaming experience.
Apple has introduced a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air. The keyboard features a built-in trackpad and a 14-key function row with access to screen brightness and volume controls. It attaches magnetically, with the Smart Connector facilitating power and data transfer without Bluetooth. A machined aluminium hinge includes a USB-C connector for charging.
Apple iPad Air with M3: India pricing and availability
The iPad Air with M3 is available for pre-order from March 4, with sales beginning on March 12. It is offered in two display sizes and four colour finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Below are the storage variants and their pricing: