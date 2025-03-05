SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 2nd SF: New Zealand elect to bat first in Lahore

A high-stakes clash awaits as New Zealand take on South Africa in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match, scheduled for 14:00 local time (14:30 IST, 11:00 SAT), promises a thrilling contest between two evenly matched sides vying for a place in the final.

With no rain expected and temperatures forecast to reach 23 degrees Celsius, conditions are set for a high-scoring encounter. Lahore has been a batting paradise in the tournament so far, with four of the five highest totals recorded at this venue.

Team News and Playing XIs

New Zealand: The Black Caps have a selection call to make between Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson, with Smith likely to get the nod due to his superior batting ability. Mitchell Santner will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson, who remains a key figure in the batting lineup.

Probable XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

South Africa: The Proteas received a boost with Aiden Markram declared fit to play, strengthening their batting unit. Meanwhile, George Linde, who arrived in Lahore on Tuesday night as a traveling reserve, may not feature in the playing XI. Temba Bavuma continues to lead a side packed with experienced names.

Probable XI: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Key Stats and Historical Context

South Africa’s consistency in ICC tournaments: The Proteas are the only team to have reached the knockout stages in each of the last seven ICC tournaments, across all formats and age groups.

New Zealand’s dominance in knockout clashes: The Black Caps hold an edge in past encounters, having won both knockout matches against South Africa in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Previous triumphs: Both teams have lifted this trophy before—South Africa in 1998 and New Zealand in 2000, when it was known as the ICC Knockout Tournament.

What to Expect from today's match?

With two evenly matched teams taking the field, the contest is set to be a closely fought battle. New Zealand’s batting depth, led by Williamson, Conway, and Ravindra, will go up against South Africa’s potent pace attack featuring Rabada, Ngidi, and Jansen. Similarly, the Proteas' explosive middle order, including Klaasen and Miller, will be tested by the Black Caps' disciplined bowling unit.

As history suggests, New Zealand have had the upper hand over South Africa in ICC knockout games. However, the Proteas, known for their resilience, will be eager to break that pattern and advance to the final.

SA vs NZ semifinal LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 2 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs New Zealand Live telecast in India

The SA vs NZ Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

