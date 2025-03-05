Delhi School EWS admissions result 2025 released today at edudel.nic.in

Delhi School EWS admissions result: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the results for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category admissions for the upcoming academic session. The DoE has released the result today, 5 March 2025, at 2.30 pm through a computerised draw of lots.

While talking about the admission results, Education Minister Ashish Sood informed that the process will be transparent and carried out before parents and representatives of the media. Television screens will be installed at the occasion to ensure a fair and transparent process, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The education minister revealed that this year, around 2.5 lakh students applied for the EWS and DG category, and 38,000 students will be admitted through a draw of lots. Moreover, the income eligibility limit has also been increased to Rs 5 lakh for admission under the EWS category. Delhi EWS Result 2025 Time: The DoE has released the result today, 5 March 2025, at 2.30 pm through a computerised draw of lots.

Delhi EWS Result 2025: How did the draw of lots take place?

The draw of lots was conducted today at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Education, located in the Secretariat, Delhi-110054.

Check: CISF Constable recruitment 2025 It was computerised and a transparent process to select students under the EWS/DG categories through fair manners. Officials from the DoE, school representatives, and other stakeholders will be present to oversee the process.

Delhi EWS Admission Result: Understanding the EWS/DG admission process

The Delhi government's EWS/DG admission scheme is an important initiative aimed at providing quality education to children from economically weaker backgrounds.

Also Read

Read: TS Inter exam 2025 According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25% of seats in private unaided recognised schools are reserved for students under EWS and DG categories. The computerised draw is used to ensure fairness, giving an equal chance of admission to each candidate.

How to check the Delhi EWS results?

Parents and guardians who are seeking admission to private schools under the EWS/DG category for the 2025-26 academic session can check the Delhi EWS results through the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education, i.e., www.edudel.nic.in.

The results will display the list of selected candidates and their allotted schools. Applicants should keep their application details ready to check their results smoothly.

EWS Result 2025 Direct Link:

https://edustud.nic.in/studentadmission/Ewslogin.aspx?log=1

Delhi EWS Result 2025-26: What should selected candidates do next?

If your child is selected, you must complete the admission process within the given deadline, which includes submitting necessary documents such as proof of income, residence, and age to the allotted school.

Failure to complete the admission formalities may result in the forfeiture of the seat.