Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 194.62 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) declined 77.49% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 194.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 866.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 732.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales194.62188.35 3 866.63732.47 18 OPM %7.098.31 -6.86-1.06 - PBDT9.2110.69 -14 42.49-20.95 LP PBT6.148.38 -27 30.49-30.08 LP NP3.6015.99 -77 21.93-23.01 LP

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

