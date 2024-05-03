Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 03 2024


Net profit of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.86% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

May 03 2024

