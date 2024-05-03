Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 70.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 70.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 2498.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy declined 70.47% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 508.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 2498.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2583.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.94% to Rs 1100.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 974.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 9063.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2498.002583.00 -3 9063.007576.00 20 OPM %74.1087.65 -80.5165.09 - PBDT924.001316.00 -30 3531.002861.00 23 PBT427.00924.00 -54 1628.001561.00 4 NP150.00508.00 -70 1100.00974.00 13

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

