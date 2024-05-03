Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 70.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 2498.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy declined 70.47% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 508.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 2498.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2583.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.94% to Rs 1100.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 974.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 9063.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

