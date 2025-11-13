Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 12.02 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 30.43% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.0211.4513.4812.751.221.080.850.640.600.46

