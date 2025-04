At meeting held on 30 April 2025

The Board of Godrej Agrovet at its meeting held on 30 April 2025 has approved the allotment of 32,204 equity shares under Godrej Agrovet Limited - Employees Stock Grant Scheme 2018. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 19,22,98,551 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

