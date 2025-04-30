Club Mahindra adds three new resorts in Andhra Pradesh, Vietnam and Abu Dhabi

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL), has announced the addition of three new resorts to its portfolio. Continuing its focus on expansion, the brand marks its entry to Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the brand has also strengthened its presence in Vietnam's Saigon region and Abu Dhabi through inventory partnerships with Richlane Residences and Holiday Inn respectively. This expansion is aimed at providing members with access to diverse destinations and enriching vacation experiences.

Dindi RVR, on the Godavari - a stunning riverside retreat is nestled along the majestic Godavari River. Surrounded by lush coconut groves and picturesque backwaters, the resort is an ideal escape for those seeking a relaxed holiday with family and friends. The resort features 100 well-appointed rooms, with the first phase of 50 rooms opening for Club Mahindra members in April 2025. The second phase, consisting of an additional 50 rooms, is expected to open by the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The Holiday Inn in Abu Dhabi and RichLane Residences in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam provide gateway to cities' bustling neighbourhood and attractions. Both these properties offer a variety of world-class amenities, ensuring an unforgettable stay for the members.

Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, said, Our new resort in Dindi marks our entry in the state and reinforces our commitment to boost tourism in Andhra Pradesh. RVR Dindi is first in the series of our planned investment in the state. Additionally, we continue to enhance our global footprint with our additions in Vietnam and Abu Dhabi. This expansion aligns with our strategic vision of doubling our room capacity to 10,000 by FY30. Our new offerings provide a seamless blend of comfort, adventure, and cultural immersion. We look forward to providing our members with more choices, elevating their holiday experiences, and creating unforgettable memories with Club Mahindra."

