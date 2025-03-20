Ksolves India Ltd Surges 6.58%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.4%

Ksolves India Ltd has added 1.97% over last one month compared to 10.85% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Ksolves India Ltd gained 6.58% today to trade at Rs 438.2. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.4% to quote at 36125.48. The index is down 10.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.07% and Rashi Peripherals Ltd added 2.63% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 0.34 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 5459 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13623 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635 on 03 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 324 on 17 Mar 2025.

