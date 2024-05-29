Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 295.76 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 47.90% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 295.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 342.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.02% to Rs 183.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 1206.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales295.76342.93 -14 1206.201302.45 -7 OPM %21.5133.25 -27.6129.12 - PBDT58.6898.28 -40 295.86311.82 -5 PBT46.4286.78 -47 247.61266.38 -7 NP33.8965.05 -48 183.83136.15 35

