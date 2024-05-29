Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 14284.62% to Rs 18.70 crore

Net Loss of Saumya Consultants reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14284.62% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 211.11% to Rs 59.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.700.13 14285 59.6719.18 211 OPM %20.53-2030.77 -44.44-4.28 - PBDT3.97-2.64 LP 28.34-0.26 LP PBT3.92-2.68 LP 28.16-0.43 LP NP-0.20-2.44 92 21.38-1.15 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

