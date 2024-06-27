Whirlpool of India Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, India Cements Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2024.

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, India Cements Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd surged 13.77% to Rs 1451.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2551 shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd soared 10.73% to Rs 2034. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 9.54% to Rs 798.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13831 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd exploded 8.75% to Rs 285.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 692.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd gained 8.44% to Rs 239.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News