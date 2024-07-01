Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon wins offshore order from ONGC

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the eighth phase of Pipeline Replacement Project (PRPVIII Group B) off India's west coast.

The order involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) of 129-km subsea pipelines and associated modification works across India's west coast offshore fields of the ONGC.

According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

