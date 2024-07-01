Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 47.3 points or 0.59% at 7907.2 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (down 2.43%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.78%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.1%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.94%),NHPC Ltd (down 0.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.48%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.25%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.09%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.28%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.15%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 781.44 or 1.5% at 52911.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.95 points or 0.84% at 15936.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.55 points or 0.53% at 24138.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 433.55 points or 0.55% at 79466.28.

On BSE,2630 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

