L&amp;T Energy wins order from ONGC Corp

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Daman Upside Development Project-Wellhead Platforms & Pipelines (DUDP-WP), off India's west coast. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of four Wellhead Platforms, 140-km Pipeline and associated Topside modifications at Tapti Daman block at a Western offshore location.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

