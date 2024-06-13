The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Daman Upside Development Project-Wellhead Platforms & Pipelines (DUDP-WP), off India's west coast. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of four Wellhead Platforms, 140-km Pipeline and associated Topside modifications at Tapti Daman block at a Western offshore location.

