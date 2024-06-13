Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.85, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.87% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34547.45, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.3, up 1.43% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 21.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.87% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

