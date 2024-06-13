Wipro Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.85, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.87% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.85, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23397.75. The Sensex is at 76888.52, up 0.37%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 5.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34547.45, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.3, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 27.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

