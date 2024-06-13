Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro gains after RBI grants final nod for operating as 'online payment aggregator'

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions advanced 2.69% to Rs 2612.20 after the company announced the receipt of final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an 'online payment aggregator'.

Receiving the final approval from RBI to operate as a full-fledged online payment aggregator is a significant milestone in achieving our long-term goals as a payment service provider, the company said.

Balkrishna Pangam, CEO Aurionpro Payments, stated that the company is grateful to the RBI for this authorization and it looks forward to commencing the business at the earliest.

"With our innovative solutions and expertise, we are excited to contribute to Indias digital transformation journey, the CEO added.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48% to Rs 39.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 26.60 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 29% to Rs 246.87 crore as compared with Rs 190.65 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

