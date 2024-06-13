Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1390.85, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% jump in NIFTY and a 20.87% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1390.85, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23397.75. The Sensex is at 76888.52, up 0.37%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 9.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34547.45, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1390.7, up 1.31% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 29.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% jump in NIFTY and a 20.87% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 62.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

