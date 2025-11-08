Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 4.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 62.54 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 4.40% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 62.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.62.5460.9214.3912.876.836.604.163.943.323.18

