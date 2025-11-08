H. S. India standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 5.81 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.816.1810.5015.860.400.540.190.320.110.15

