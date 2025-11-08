India and New Zealand Conclude Fourth FTA Negotiation Round

Guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India remains committed to forging deeper economic partnerships that contribute to global prosperity and secure supply chains. The Ministers noted that the proposed FTA is expected to significantly enhance trade flows, deepen investment linkages, strengthen supply-chain resilience and provide greater predictability and market access for businesses in both countries.
Indias bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at 1.3 billion USD in FY 202425, marking nearly 49% YoY growth rate. The proposed FTA is expected to unlock further potential in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education and services as well as creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.
