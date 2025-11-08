Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and New Zealand Conclude Fourth FTA Negotiation Round

India and New Zealand Conclude Fourth FTA Negotiation Round

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The fourth round of negotiations on the IndiaNew Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded today in Auckland and Rotorua, following five days of constructive and forward-looking discussions between the two sides.

Guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India remains committed to forging deeper economic partnerships that contribute to global prosperity and secure supply chains. The Ministers noted that the proposed FTA is expected to significantly enhance trade flows, deepen investment linkages, strengthen supply-chain resilience and provide greater predictability and market access for businesses in both countries.

Indias bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at 1.3 billion USD in FY 202425, marking nearly 49% YoY growth rate. The proposed FTA is expected to unlock further potential in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education and services as well as creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin's Bioresearch Centre clears USFDA inspection

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

JSW Cement Q2 profit swings to Rs 75 crore

Medico Remedies wins export order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story