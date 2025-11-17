Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 54.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.65% to Rs 93.67 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines declined 54.19% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.65% to Rs 93.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 202.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.93.67202.095.889.4115.9923.806.4418.576.7714.78

