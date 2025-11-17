POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.78% to Rs 362.55 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 1.46% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 362.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 372.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.362.55372.935.004.9814.6213.5013.1912.979.769.62

