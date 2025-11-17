Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.170.1111.7618.180.020.020.020.020.020.02

