Landmark Cars inks pact with M&M for new showroom in Landmark Cars

Landmark Cars has announced the signing of an agreement with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to open a showroom in Serilingampally, Hyderabad.

This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars, namely, Landmark Mobility.

This will be Landmarks fourth Mahindra & Mahindra showroom in Hyderabad, supported by two existing workshops that are well-positioned to cater to customers from all showrooms, ensuring efficiency and customer convenience.

Of the 138 total outlets, Landmark currently has 10 outlets in the city of Hyderabad.

"The expansion reflects Landmarks twin strategy of horizontal growth with fast-rising premium brands and vertical growth by deepening its presence in select geographies," the company said in a statement.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products. The company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The scrip shed 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 610.50 on the BSE.