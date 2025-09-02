Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars inks pact with M&M for new showroom in Landmark Cars

Landmark Cars inks pact with M&M for new showroom in Landmark Cars

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Landmark Cars has announced the signing of an agreement with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to open a showroom in Serilingampally, Hyderabad.

This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars, namely, Landmark Mobility.

This will be Landmarks fourth Mahindra & Mahindra showroom in Hyderabad, supported by two existing workshops that are well-positioned to cater to customers from all showrooms, ensuring efficiency and customer convenience.

Of the 138 total outlets, Landmark currently has 10 outlets in the city of Hyderabad.

"The expansion reflects Landmarks twin strategy of horizontal growth with fast-rising premium brands and vertical growth by deepening its presence in select geographies," the company said in a statement.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

The company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 610.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare inks 15-year lease agreement for 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida

CG Power climbs more than 11% in 3 days

Emami Paper Mills appoints Sushil Kumar Khetan as new CEO

Government Extends Export Obligation Period from 6 months to 18 months for Chemical Products under Quality Control Orders

Dee Development Eng rallies on bagging Rs 170-cr piping order from PSU

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story