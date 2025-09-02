Fortis Healthcare inks 15-year lease agreement for 200-bed hospital in Greater Noida

Fortis Healthcare said that its wholly owned subsidiary International Hospital (IHL) has entered into a 15-year lease agreement with RR Lifesciences for 200-bed fully operational multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida.

Fortis had been previously managing the facility under an operations & management (O&M) arrangement since its launch in October 2022 and will continue to operate the facility as Fortis Hospital Greater Noida under the new lease arrangement.

With the above, Fortis will assume complete operational and financial control, allowing it to consolidate the hospitals performance within its network.

The hospital is built on a 1.35-acre UPSIDA-leased land parcel with 2.7 lakh square feet of built-up area. The facility has the potential to expand capacity by an additional 50 beds within the existing set-up; taking the total to 250 beds.

Strategically located, it is well connected by the Greater Noida Expressway, Metro (Aqua line), Yamuna Expressway, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and is 34 km from the upcoming Jewar International Airport. Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said: "The addition of Fortis Hospital Greater Noida underlines our commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery across NCR. Greater Noida is emerging as an important hub, driven by urbanisation, industrial growth, and rising patient demand. With this expansion, we are not only enhancing access to advanced tertiary care but also reinforcing Fortis leadership in the region." Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. Its verticals include hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. The companys network comprises over 5,700 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.