Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development Eng rallies on bagging Rs 170-cr piping order from PSU

Dee Development Eng rallies on bagging Rs 170-cr piping order from PSU

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dee Development Engineers rose 3.55% to Rs 276.90 after it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from an Indian public sector undertaking (PSU) in the power sector for the supply of 1,900 metric tonnes of critical piping for two major power projects.

The total value of the order stands at around Rs 170 crore. The piping supply is intended for two major power projects, with execution timelines spread across different units.

The project 1, unit 1 is expected to be completed within 12 months, while unit 2 has a completion timeline of 15 months. Project 2, unit 1, along with the supply of pipes for FN Assembly, is scheduled to be completed within 9 months from the date of the LoI.

As per the contract terms, 90% of the payment will be made within 90 days from the date of site acknowledgment or receipt and acceptance of materials, while the remaining 10% will be paid within 90 days of the completion of the purchase order.

The company confirmed that the contract was awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall within the scope of related party transactions. Additionally, there is no interest from the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 313.79% to Rs 13.20 crore on 20.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 223.76 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd counter

Krystal Integrated Services gains on bagging Rs 370-cr order

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; FMCG shares rally for 3rd day

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story