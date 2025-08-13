Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Landmark Cars gained 7.86% to Rs 514.35 after the company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax for the June quarter stood at Rs 9.89 crore, up 108.6% from Rs 4.74 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 66.2 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 32.89% as compared with Rs 49.8 crore in Q1 FY25, while EBITDA margin improved to 6.23% in Q1 FY26 as against 5.99% in Q1 FY25.

Proforma revenues climbed 21.59% to Rs 1,415.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,415.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA, and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

