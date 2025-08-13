Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, CP Capital Limited, RBZ Jewellers Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2025.

Arrow Greentech Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 620 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 65697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5951 shares in the past one month.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd tumbled 13.33% to Rs 348.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20252 shares in the past one month. CP Capital Limited lost 11.82% to Rs 140.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 909 shares in the past one month. RBZ Jewellers Ltd plummeted 11.19% to Rs 131.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15884 shares in the past one month.