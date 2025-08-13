Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

NMDC Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 864.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.01 lakh shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, EIH Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2025.

NMDC Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 864.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.33% to Rs.42.42. Volumes stood at 18.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd saw volume of 180.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.84% to Rs.290.40. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd recorded volume of 44.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.30% to Rs.409.35. Volumes stood at 82434 shares in the last session. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 391.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.80% to Rs.216.50. Volumes stood at 17.38 lakh shares in the last session. Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71655 shares. The stock gained 9.95% to Rs.1,204.70. Volumes stood at 23594 shares in the last session.