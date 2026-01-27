Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.36 croreNet loss of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.360.20 80 OPM %52.7845.00 -PBDT-0.130.07 PL PBT-0.130.07 PL NP-0.130.07 PL
