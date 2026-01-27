HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 168.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.67% to Rs 1725.95 crore

Net profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company rose 168.01% to Rs 262.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.67% to Rs 1725.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2453.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1725.952453.9519.985.19349.10131.53349.10131.53262.9798.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News