HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 168.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.67% to Rs 1725.95 croreNet profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company rose 168.01% to Rs 262.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.67% to Rs 1725.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2453.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1725.952453.95 -30 OPM %19.985.19 -PBDT349.10131.53 165 PBT349.10131.53 165 NP262.9798.12 168
