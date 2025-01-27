Larsen & Toubro bags solar PV and battery storage gigascale project in Abu Dhabi

The renewables business vertical of L&T has been selected by Masdar, as one of the preferred Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for the north site of the world's first 24/7 solar PV and battery storage gigascale project which will be built in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's clean energy leader, in collaboration with EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), announced at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) that it is developing the gigascale project, capable of delivering up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The project will feature a 5.2GW (DC) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and both coupled with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS, making it the largest solar and BESS project in the world. The project will constitute a north site and a south site, amounting to 2.6GW and 9.5GWh PV capacity each.

