Sterlite Technologies strengthens its leadership team

Sterlite Technologies announced the addition of new leaders across the business and functions.



Pankaj Malik has been appointed as an interim Chief Executive Officer of STL's Global Services Business. Pankaj has over 27 years for extensive experience in strategic operations, digital transformations, and stakeholder management, with 20 years in the telecom sector. His diverse leadership background includes notable companies such as Philips India, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, G4S Secure Solutions, and Crest Digitel. Before joining STL, Pankaj worked as the COO at Crest Digitel, where he played a pivotal role in managing and overseeing operations across 22 telecom circles. Pankaj holds a Master's degree in International Marketing from IIEIM and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from Delhi University.

Jeric McCoy has joined as Vice President of Sales for Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), a US subsidiary of STL. He brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the Outside Plant (OSP) market, having held progressive leadership positions with companies like Raychem, AFL, Prysmian, and Superior Essex. Throughout his career, Jeric has successfully developed and managed comprehensive product portfolios, serving diverse customer bases across the U.S. with strengths in market pricing and distribution models. Jeric will report to Stephen Szymanski, Regional Sales Head, STI

