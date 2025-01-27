Macrotech Developers gains as PAT climb 88% YoY to Rs 944 cr in Q3 FY25

Macrotech Developers added 1.60% to Rs 1,116.20 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 87.6% to Rs 944.40 crore on 39.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,083 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The realtor reported the best ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore in Q3 FY25, recording a growth of 32% on a YoY basis. Collections grew by 66% YoY at Rs 4,290 crore during the quarter.

The company stated that it has launched a new project in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,800 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,158.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 78.5% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses spiked 35.95% YoY to Rs 2988.4 crore during the quarter. The cost of projects stood at Rs 2,399.5 crore (up 43.04% YoY), and employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 131.40 crore (up 12.21% YoY).

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 47.22% to Rs 1,590 crore in Q3 of FY25 as against Rs 1,080 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 38.9% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 36.7% registered in the same period a year ago.

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers, I am pleased to note that we achieved our best ever quarterly Pre-sales performance of INR 45.1bn in Q3 FY25. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of achieving pre-sales greater than Rs 40 bn. What is also encouraging is that these strong pre-sales have come along with robust embedded EBITDA margins of 35%.

This demonstrates our focus on delivering consistent and predictable growth alongside good profitability. With this, we have achieved Rs 128.2 bn of pre-sales in the 9-month FY25, showcasing 25% growth. The quarter also saw the strongest ever collections performance of Rs 42.9 bn, which showcases the strong execution capability of the organization.

We added another project in Bengaluru with a GDV of Rs 28bnour fifth in the city. These new project additions in Bengaluru will provide an opportunity to drive pre-sales growth from next FY onwards in the city where we have entered the expansion phase now. New Business Development for 9mFY25 across MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru stands at Rs 195bn of GDV (8 projects), thus achieving 90% and more of our full-year guidance. We continued making progress towards building our annuity portfolio in a calibrated manner and acquired 33 acres of land for our digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in the NCR.

We also entered into an agreement with our JV partner to further increase our stake in our digital infrastructure platform. Despite significant investments in business development in this quarter, we reduced our net debt by Rs 6.1bn to Rs 43.1bn (0.22x net debt/equity)well below our ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity. This is on the back of strong operating cash flow generation of Rs 24bn during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the appointment of Sanjay Chauhan as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the ompany with effect from 25 January 2025.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India that has delivered with scale since the 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

