Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 3.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 5498.42 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 3.35% to Rs 439.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 425.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 5498.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4217.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5498.424217.7011.4914.44662.41617.45590.35557.15439.81425.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp