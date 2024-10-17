Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 3.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 5498.42 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 3.35% to Rs 439.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 425.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 5498.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4217.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5498.424217.70 30 OPM %11.4914.44 -PBDT662.41617.45 7 PBT590.35557.15 6 NP439.81425.57 3

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

