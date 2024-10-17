Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX added 2.56% to 13.39.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,845.10, a premium of 95.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,749.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 221.45 points or 0.89% to 24,749.85.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.56% to 13.39.

Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: EAM's visit to Pak was limited to 1 bilateral engagement besides attending SCO meet, says MEA

Radhika Apte pregnancy: Actor reveals baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

India vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Conway steers NZ ahead after great Indian collapse

Tomato prices to cool down soon: Consumer affairs secretary Khare

Infosys boosts headcount by 2,456 in Q2, reversing earlier staff cuts

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story