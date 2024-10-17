Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.22 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.22 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 18.53% to Rs 162.06 crore

Net loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 26.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.53% to Rs 162.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales162.06198.91 -19 OPM %-16.338.64 -PBDT-34.278.90 PL PBT-35.777.45 PL NP-26.224.88 PL

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

