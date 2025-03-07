Laxmi Dental spurts 33% in four days

Laxmi Dental surged 16.43% to Rs 433.65, following extending gains for the fourth trading sessions.

Shares of Laxmi Dental spurted 32.57% in the four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 327.10 on 3 March 2025.

The stock hit an all time high at Rs 583.70 on 20 January 2025. The counter has jumped 38.57% from its 52 week low of Rs 312.95, hit on 28 February 2025.

On the BSE, 1.40 crore shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29 Lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past month, declining 7.86% as against Sensex's 4.48% decline.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 87.248. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Shares of Laxmi Dental debuted on the domestic bourses on 20 January 2025. The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 550.65 apiece, at a premium of 23.36% to its issue price of Rs 428 per share.

Also Read

Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of dental products, including custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products such as clear aligners, thermoforming sheets, and aligner-related products as a part of aligner solutions, and paediatric dental products.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.74 crore and sales of Rs 116.78 crore for the six months ended on 31 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News